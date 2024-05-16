NFL says it will have two Christmas games in 2025

The NFL said last year that it won’t play games on Christmas this year. This year, the NFL is saying it will only play two games on Christmas next year.

During a conference call to discuss the 2024 schedule, the league said that Christmas 2025 — which lands on a Thursday — will have a Netflix game in the afternoon and an Amazon game in the evening.

We’re not ready to dismiss the possibility of three games. They do it for Thanksgiving. Why not do it for Christmas?

With the league adamant about short-week football not being a problem because the injury rate is the same with six days between games as it is with three days between games, why would the NFL not take over the entire day when Christmas is on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.