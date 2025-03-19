Report: Vikings aren’t pursuing Aaron Rodgers, reject trade offers for J.J. McCarthy

If Aaron Rodgers was waiting to find out if the Vikings were going to make a play for him this offseason, it looks like he can move on.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are not pursuing Rodgers. Pelissero adds that they have rejected multiple trade overtures for 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and told those teams they are moving forward with McCarthy as their starting quarterback.

McCarthy missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus in his knee. Sam Darnold took over and led the Vikings to the playoffs, but is now a member of the Seahawks.

Per the report, the Vikings are still in the market for a veteran quarterback to go with McCarthy on the depth chart.

With Rodgers missing from that list of options, it appears that he is likely now facing the choice of signing with the Steelers, Giants or no one at all. The Vikings’ direction could push up the timeline of Rodgers’s decision, but there’s been no word from the quarterback about when he’ll make a choice to this point in the offseason.