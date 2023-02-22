 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Void date of Dalvin Tomlinson’s contract moved to March 15

  
Published February 22, 2023 04:33 AM
nbc_pft_floresvikings_232016
February 16, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio specifies what Brian Flores brings to the table for the Vikings and how he can take Minnesota's defense to the next level as coordinator, with Chris Simms calling the hire a "great fit" for both parties.

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson played out the final year of his contract during the 2022 season and that deal was set to void early this week with negative salary cap implications for the team, but the two sides reportedly agreed to move that date back.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the void date has been moved back to March 15, which provides more time to talk about a new deal before $7.5 million in dead money lands on Minnesota’s cap. If they should agree to an extension, some of that cap hit will likely move into the future.

Tomlinson has started all 30 games he’s played for the Vikings since joining the team in 2021. He had 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during the 2022 regular season.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson’s contract was also set to void this week and there was less pressure to work out a new deal before that happens because the void year only left $750,000 of dead money on the cap.