Report: Void date of Dalvin Tomlinson’s contract moved to March 15

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson played out the final year of his contract during the 2022 season and that deal was set to void early this week with negative salary cap implications for the team, but the two sides reportedly agreed to move that date back.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the void date has been moved back to March 15, which provides more time to talk about a new deal before $7.5 million in dead money lands on Minnesota’s cap. If they should agree to an extension, some of that cap hit will likely move into the future.

Tomlinson has started all 30 games he’s played for the Vikings since joining the team in 2021. He had 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during the 2022 regular season.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson’s contract was also set to void this week and there was less pressure to work out a new deal before that happens because the void year only left $750,000 of dead money on the cap.