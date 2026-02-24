 Skip navigation
Report: Zach Ertz plans to play in 2026

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:00 AM

Zach Ertz’s 13th NFL season ended when he tore his ACL, but he reportedly doesn’t plan on the injury being the end of his playing career.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ertz plans to play in 2026. He is currently rehabbing his injury and, per the report, expects to be cleared for full activity a some point around the start of the regular season.

Ertz’s desire to play is only one part of the equation for getting him on the field for a 14th season. His contract with the Commanders is up, which means he’ll become a free agent in March unless he re-signs with the team in the next few weeks.

Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and a touchdown in 13 games before tearing his ACL last year. He ranks 37th in NFL history with 825 catches.