Reports: Cardinals inform Kyler Murray of his release

The Cardinals have informed quarterback Kyler Murray of his release, according to multiple reports. The transaction will occur on the first day of the league year March 11.

The Cardinals have attempted to trade Murray.

They owe him $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5 million in guarantees would have been triggered for 2027 if he were on the roster on March 15.

So, as expected, Murray will be in search of a new home. Since Murray has offset language in his contract, his new team will pay him the minimum.

Murray released a statement on social media, writing, “To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity. I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, has missed 21 of a possible 51 games over the past three seasons.

In his seven-year career in Arizona, Murray went 38-48-1 in the regular season and the Cardinals made the playoffs once. They never won a playoff game. He made two Pro Bowls (2020, 2021) and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 20,460 yards with 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.