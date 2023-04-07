 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million

  
Published April 7, 2023 11:58 AM
Word that Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons agreed to a contract extension with the team on Friday has been followed by reports about the terms of the deal.

Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that there it is a four-year, $94 million deal for Simmons. Simmons had been set to make a base salary of $10.753 million under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Closer looks at Simmons’ new pact will show further details, but Davenport reports there is $66 million in guaranteed money and a $24 million signing bonus. The annual average of the deal puts Simmons behind only Aaron Donald among defensive tackles.

That will be of interest to a number of other teams and players as they move toward deals of their own. Simmons’ fellow 2019 first-round picks Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence are all looking for new deals this offseason and Simmons’ agreement — along with Daron Payne’s new deal in Washington — will likely have ripple effects through their own negotiations in the coming weeks and months.