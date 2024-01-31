Reports: Jerrod Johnson agrees to a new deal, will stay in Houston

The Texans not only have their offensive coordinator staying put, but they have quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson back, too.

According to multiple reports, Johnson has informed teams interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator that he plans to return to Houston.

Like offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik reportedly did, Johnson received a contract extension and a pay raise to return.

Johnson was a candidate for the offensive coordinator openings in New Orleans, Pittsburgh, New England and Tampa.

He just completed his first year with the Texans, joining the team when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach. Johnson was credited with helping turn C.J. Stroud into the offensive rookie of the year favorite.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He led the league with 273.9 yards per game and an interception rate of 1.0 percent.

Johnson has spent time with the 49ers, Colts and Vikings since his NFL playing career ended.