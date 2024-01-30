Report: Bobby Slowik agrees to new deal, will remain with Texans

It looks like Ben Johnson isn’t the only offensive coordinator staying put after drawing interest from teams looking for a head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal with the Texans. The terms of that deal are not known, but Breer reports that it comes with a “significant raise” after helping the Texans to a division title and playoff win in his first season with the team.

Shortly before he was set to meet with the Commanders on Tuesday, word broke that Johnson would remain with the Lions for at least another season.

Slowik also interviewed with the Commanders and he interviewed with the Seahawks, Panthers, Titans, and Falcons as well. The Commanders and Seahawks are the only teams that have yet to hire a head coach and it seems the pool of possibilities for those jobs is shallower than it was when the day began.