 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach

  
Published February 10, 2023 06:51 AM
nbc_pft_coltshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:36 AM
Given the Colts have interviewed 13 HC candidates, seven of whom have been back for second interviews, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the direction Indianapolis is heading.

A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach.

The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice.

According to separate reports from Albert Breer of SI.com and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Colts have informed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka that they’re out of the running for the job.

Earlier on Friday, Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he won’t be the next Colts coach.

The Colts are going through an extensive interview process, speaking with more than a dozen people for the job. There is still a chance the club could end up hiring interim coach Jeff Saturday. Or one of the coordinators in the Super Bowl could make a lasting impression that leads Indianapolis to make a hire — much like the Colts did after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Cardinals are also still looking for a head coach.