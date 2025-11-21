Rhamondre Stevenson in line to return to play vs. Bengals

The Patriots should have one of their top offensive weapons back for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Friday press conference that, barring a setback, running back Rhamondre Stevenson should return from his toe injury in Week 12.

“I would say there wasn’t many restrictions and that he responded well to the practice,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I would say that as long as there are not any setbacks here, he’d be in line to play.”

Stevenson has missed the last three games. TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as a significant offensive weapon in Stevenson’s absence, particularly with his 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Week 10 win over Tampa Bay.

Stevenson has rushed for 279 yards with three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 169 yards in eight contests this season.

Vrabel also noted that linebacker Jahlani Tavai will miss Sunday’s game against Cincinnati due to a personal matter.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is also set to return after missing the last two games.