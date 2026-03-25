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Rich McKay: No proposal to ban it, but tush push still has some people concerned

  
Published March 25, 2026 12:00 PM

The NFL is not currently considering any proposals to ban the tush push, but Competition Committee Co-Chairman Rich McKay says the legality of the play could continue to be the subject of discussions around the league.

“I don’t know that it’s the end of the debate,” McKay said. “I think there’s still people who are concerned with the whole pushing element.”

McKay added, however, that the play might decline in part because defenses are getting better at stopping it. In fact, McKay said the league’s data shows that the success rate on traditional quarterback sneaks is now higher than the success rate on the tush push.

For now, McKay said the league’s priority is making sure the play is officiated as consistently as possible, including blowing the whistle at the right time on a play where it’s often hard to identify when forward progress has stopped.