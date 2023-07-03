Richie James: Andy Reid “smartest and greatest” head coach you could ask for

Wide receiver Richie James is in his first year with the Chiefs, but he had some advance information about the offense he’ll be playing in this season.

James spent last season with the Giants and played for offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who was on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City before being hired by the Giants in 2022. That gave James some familiarity with the Chiefs offense and he said that he’s loving “everything” about the opportunity he has in front of him this year.

Playing for Reid is at the top of that list.

“It’s very similar offenses ,” James said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “And you got the smartest and the greatest head coach you can possibly ask for.”

James said he’s up for anything the Chiefs ask of him this season and the collection of receivers in Kansas City should make for a spirited competition for roles once training camp opens later this month.