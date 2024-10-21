Ricky Pearsall “appreciative of everything” after regular season debut

The 49ers lost on Sunday, but there was still something to celebrate at Levi’s Stadium.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his regular season debut for the 49ers after being activated from the non-football injury list earlier in the week. Pearsall was shot in the chest in August, but avoided major injuries and was able to make a relatively quick return to action.

Pearsall had three catches for 21 yards in the 28-18 loss and said after the game that he wanted to be sure to fully take stock of how far he’s come.

“I just took the opportunity to be appreciative of everything that led up to that and all the blessings that came along with it,” Pearsall said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Pearsall should have plenty of opportunities coming his way in the future. The 49ers fear Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and they also have Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings dealing with injuries, so the first-round pick is likely to be a big part of the team’s plans in the weeks to come.