Ricky Pearsall: Change in role won’t affect my mindset this season

  
Published June 23, 2025 01:16 PM

Deebo Samuel is in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL, so there’s a chance for 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to step into a bigger role in the 49ers wide receiver group this season.

Pearsall’s rookie year got off to a delayed start because he suffered injuries after being shot shortly before the start of the regular season. He recovered in time to play in 11 games, but only had 13 catches in the first eight of them. He had 18 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games of the year and said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area that “it definitely was a boost” to finish out the year that way.

Pearsall also said that getting bumped up the depth chart won’t change the way he approaches the 2025 season.

“I feel like my mindset-wise is not changing at all,” Pearsall said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m gonna attack it the exact same way. No matter what place I’m at, whatever the coach tells me, I still have that wide receiver one mindset, and that’s just how I was raised. I’ve always been a hard worker. My parents raised me that way, and I’ve always had that same mindset. No matter what position you’re in, whether you’re in the depth chart or whatever it is, that’s how I just attack my life in general.”

The 49ers picked Pearsall in the first round because of their belief in his ability to impact the offense. If he stays healthy into the start of this season, Pearsall should have ample opportunity to prove them right.