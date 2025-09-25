 Skip navigation
Ricky Pearsall “not worried” about knee, expects to play this week

  
Published September 25, 2025 08:22 AM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not practice on Wednesday, but he downplayed the idea that he’ll be at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Pearsall played 63-of-65 offensive snaps against the Cardinals in the 49ers’ Week 3 win and he told reporters that he began feeling something in his knee later that night. He spoke to trainers the next day and suggested that sitting out of practice was precaution against making things any worse.

“It’s feeling good,” Pearsall said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I actually don’t even know when I hurt my knee, to be completely honest. I felt a little bit of soreness after the game, and it wasn’t until later on in the night, I was kind of moving around and felt a little soreness; nothing that I was really concerned about. I came in the next day, and was talking to the trainers, and I told them the same thing I’m telling you right now — I’m not really concerned, but I just want to check it out a little bit. And that’s kind of what I’m doing with this. It’s just a little bit of soreness, and I’m not worried about it. If there was a game today, I’d play.”

Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins didn’t play against Arizona, and both players joined Pearsall as out of practice on Wednesday as well. Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson also remain out, so having Pearsall well enough to play is vital as the 49ers try to improve to 4-0 this week.