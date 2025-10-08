Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard unconcerned about snap counts, carries, credit

Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers’ starting running back, but his backup, Rico Dowdle, is the NFC offensive player of the week after 234 yards from scrimmage on Sunday.

No one was happier for Dowdle than Hubbard, who called Dowdle’s award a foregone conclusion.

“Coach [Dave Canales] brought it up in the team meeting, and I mean we all kind of figured,” Hubbard said, via the team website. “I mean if they didn’t give it to him, that’s bullshit-, to be honest. He definitely deserved it and more, so just happy to see him get his flowers.”

Hubbard’s calf injury opened the door for Dowdle to do what he did against the Dolphins, and Hubbard did not practice again on Wednesday. It would give Dowdle a start against his former team, the Cowboys, and he has already warned them to “buckle up.”

Dowdle, though, is not worried about losing playing time and carries to Hubbard once Hubbard returns. He shrugged at a question about returning to a backup role.

“Only thing I can control is coming in here and put my best foot forward each day,” Dowdle said. “And, like I said, two is better than one; we know for sure we’ve got two guys that can go out there and do it.”

Hubbard has 72 fewer carries than Dowdle this season, but, like Dowdle, he isn’t worried about playing time, touches or credit.

“I think one thing you can never be mad about is having a talented RB room,” Hubbard said. “I think there are ways to complement each other. Also, I think that you know there are moments like this where one guy goes down and another guy needs to step up.”