Rico Dowdle, Peyton Hendershot only injured players on Cowboys’ practice report

The Cowboys are coming off a mini-bye, having played back-to-back Thursday games. The rest did them good.

They have eight players on their practice report, but only two are on the list with injuries.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) had limited work Wednesday, and tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant.

The Cowboys activated Hendershot from injured reserve Wednesday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith received a veteran rest day, and receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and right guard Zack Martin participated only in individual drills for load management.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also was on the report with actue appendicitis and is scheduled for surgery this afternoon. McCarthy expects to coach Sunday.

UPDATE 4:26 P.M. ET: The Cowboys added offensive tackle to their practice report after designating him to return. He was limited with his shoulder injury. He remains on injured reserve.