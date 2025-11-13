 Skip navigation
Rico Dowdle returns for a limited practice Thursday

  
Published November 13, 2025 05:18 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle got back to work on Thursday.

Dowdle sat out practice on Wednesday with a quad injury, but he was listed as a limited participant in the team’s second workout of the week. That’s the same pattern that Dowdle followed before playing against the Saints last Sunday, so it seems like a good bet that he’ll be able to go against the Falcons this Sunday as well.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and safety Lathan Ransom (hand) remained out of practice.

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee), guard Chandler Zavala (elbow), and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (hip) were all full participants. Brown was limited on Wednesday.