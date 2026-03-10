 Skip navigation
Riq Woolen agrees to one-year deal with the Eagles

  
Published March 10, 2026 06:39 PM

The Eagles saw a number of their players agree to deals with other teams in the first two days of the free agency negotiating window and they’ve now landed an agreement with new face for their secondary.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Riq Woolen has come to agreement with the team on terms for a one-year deal. Woolen will reportedly be able to make up to $15 million during the 2026 season.

Woolen will be leaving the reigning Super Bowl champs in his bid to help the Eagles get back to the game next February. Woolen was a Pro Bowler after being selected in the fifth round in 2022 and remained a major part of the Seahawks secondary throughout his time in Seattle. He had 41 tackles and an interception during the 2025 regular season and had eight postseason tackles to go with four passes defensed.

Woolen will join Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in an Eagles secondary that lost safety Reed Blankenship this week.