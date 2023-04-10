 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rob Gronkowski: I’m happily retired, there’s no chance of coming back anymore

  
Published April 10, 2023 04:13 AM
April 7, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate who deserves most of the blame for the Mac Jones situation in New England and discuss if the QB has earned the right to chew out coaches on the sidelines.

Rob Gronkowski has already come out of retirement once, but he says he won’t do it twice.

Gronkowski, whose first retirement in 2019 lasted one year, says that his second retirement in 2022 was the final one, for sure.

There’s no chance anymore . I’m happily retired. I actually picked up pickleball,” Gronkowski told TMZ.com, before repeating, “I’m happily retired.”

Gronkowski was still playing well in 2021, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, but he’ll turn 34 next month and has had plenty of injuries, and it’s unsurprising that he’s closing the door on any possibility of playing again.

A likely first-ballot Hall of Famer, Gronkowski will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.