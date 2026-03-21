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Rob Gronkowski suffers hamstring injury in flag football debut

  
Published March 21, 2026 05:33 PM

Rob Gronkowski’s day of flag football is apparently over.

After catching a two-point conversion from former teammate Tom Brady to cap the opening drive for the Founders against the U.S. men’s national team, Gronk pulled a hamstring while getting up.

He later said in an interview with the Fox broadcast that he’s done for the day.

Gronk caught multiple passes on the scoring drive.

The Founders will now have to get it done without him. And even though Gronkowski currently isn’t on loan from an NFL team, it’s a reminder that the active NFL players have assumed the risk of an injury that can throw a wrench into their offseason training.