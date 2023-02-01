 Skip navigation
Robbie Gould “nowhere near retiring” after 18th NFL season

  
Published February 1, 2023 12:50 AM
nbc_pk_49ersqbsituation_230131
January 31, 2023 06:25 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss what the 49ers should do to end the rotation of quarterbacks in San Francisco.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s 18th NFL season ended with the team’s loss in the NFC Championship Game and he has no contract for 2023, but he’s not thinking about calling it a career.

Gould said on Tuesday that his plan is to continue playing and it doesn’t sound like he had to give another year in the league much thought.

“I’m nowhere near retiring ,” Gould said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I got a lot left to do from a career perspective — No. 1 being winning a Super Bowl. And, two, I’m pretty close to a lot of milestones I think would be pretty neat to be able to accomplish.”

Gould was 27-of-32 on field goals and 50-of-51 on extra points this season. His 447 field goals and 84.46 field goal percentage both rank eighth in league history.