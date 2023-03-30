Robert Griffin III says he’s in talks to join the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Griffin III says he’s in talks to join the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

  
Published March 30, 2023 09:02 AM
nbc_pft_riveraonhowell_230329
March 29, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Sam Howell’s skillset and evaluate if the QB has the ability to join the conversation with some of the elite QBs in the NFL.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III has a complicated history with the Commanders, one that recently included Griffin pulling the plug on a deal to write a tell-all book about his experiences with the team.

Griffin said earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show that Griffin is in talks to join one of the groups attempting to buy the team. Specifically, Griffin could be joining the Josh Harris group.

“I’m head over heels about that process ,” Griffin told Eisen, via SI.com. “To be a player for that team, to not have my career to go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Eleven years ago, the team traded up to No. 2 in the draft, selecting Griffin after the Colts picked quarterback Andrew Luck. Griffin took the league by storm, winning the offensive rookie of the year award in 2012. A torn ACL suffered in the postseason essentially derailed his career in D.C.

It’s unclear how being a partial owner of a team would impact Griffin’s role with ESPN, if the deal comes to fruition. At a minimum, it’s something that should be disclosed every time Griffin offers an opinion about any NFL team.