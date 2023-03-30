Robert Griffin III says he’s in talks to join the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

Quarterback Robert Griffin III has a complicated history with the Commanders, one that recently included Griffin pulling the plug on a deal to write a tell-all book about his experiences with the team.

Griffin said earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show that Griffin is in talks to join one of the groups attempting to buy the team. Specifically, Griffin could be joining the Josh Harris group.

“I’m head over heels about that process ,” Griffin told Eisen, via SI.com. “To be a player for that team, to not have my career to go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Eleven years ago, the team traded up to No. 2 in the draft, selecting Griffin after the Colts picked quarterback Andrew Luck. Griffin took the league by storm, winning the offensive rookie of the year award in 2012. A torn ACL suffered in the postseason essentially derailed his career in D.C.

It’s unclear how being a partial owner of a team would impact Griffin’s role with ESPN, if the deal comes to fruition. At a minimum, it’s something that should be disclosed every time Griffin offers an opinion about any NFL team.