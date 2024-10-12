Robert Kraft’s foundation unites all sports leagues against hate

It’s called the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. It’s much more than that.

The group founded by Patriots owner Robert Kraft fights hate. Hate against all groups, in all forms.

Most recently, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has united all North American professional sports leagues for the #TimeOutAgainstHate campaign.

The commercial debuted during Thursday night’s 49ers-Seahawks game on Amazon Prime.

“By uniting under a common cause, we amplify our message and demonstrate that the power of sports extends beyond stadiums, arenas and fields, and into our communities,” Kraft said in a statement announcing the campaign. “This initiative is a call to action for everyone to join us in creating a world where hate is met with a unified stand for empathy, understanding, and respect.”

It’s the product of a meeting between Kraft and most of the sports league commissioners earlier this year. The campaign encourages every league and their teams to take an active role in combating all forms of hate.

It seems these days that there’s plenty of hate, aimed in plenty of directions.

Everyone who has any inclination to hate or fear (and it’s usually fear that leads to hate) needs to take a step back and consider the situation. Hate takes work. Even if you never act on the feeling, hate is a heavy bag that gets carried everywhere.

So put that bag down. It will feel very good to do it.

Besides, life’s too short to hate. The best play is to go about your business, focus on your family, friends, career, interests — and let everyone else in the world live their own lives.

All of our lives would be a lot better if we were fully committed to that. Live your life, and let everyone else live their lives.

And it starts with something that’s very easy to do. Put down that bag of hate.