Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers's interest shows how far Jets have come

  
Published March 26, 2023 09:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., given Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson are on the roster.

The Jets still haven’t landed quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The mere fact that they even have him on the line counts as progress.

That’s how Jets coach Robert Saleh characterized the situation in Sunday comments to Judy Battista of NFL Network.

“Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come ,” Saleh said.

He’s right, but they still don’t have Rodgers on the team. And even if (when) it happens, it’s a Band-Aid not a building block. The Jets will need a post-Rodgers strategy, if they hope to sustain things.

Still, that’s for next year or the year after. The NFL has become a one-season-at-a-time proposition. For the coming season, the Jets will be a bigger fish than they’ve been in years -- if they can ever get Rodgers in the boat.