Robert Saleh: More personnel changes coming after cutting Michael Carter

The Jets waived running back Michael Carter on Tuesday and that won’t be the end of changes to the personnel they put on the field in the coming weeks.

That was the message head coach Robert Saleh sent at a Wednesday press conference. Saleh said that Carter was let go because the team wants to give rookie Israel Abanikanda opportunities on offense and that they didn’t want Carter to “rot on the bench” as a result of that move.

Saleh also said other changes are on tap.

“There are. I’m not going to get into it now, but there are,” Saleh said, via SNY.

One change that seems likely is getting tight end Jeremy Ruckert more involved. The 2022 third-round pick has not played much behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, but Uzomah has struggled and that would be an area the Jets look to improve against the Bills this week and in the future.