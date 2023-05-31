Robert Saleh on DeAndre Hopkins: We love our current receiver group

The Jets showed interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Ravens as a free agent, but it doesn’t sound like they’re going to be in the mix for the latest veteran wideout to hit the open market.

DeAndre Hopkins became a free agent after being released by the Cardinals on Tuesday and Saleh was asked if the Jets will be pursuing him during a press conference on Wednesday.

Saleh acknowledged that there was some “stuff” with Beckham before suggesting the team plans to stand pat at receiver.

“We love our current group,” Saleh said.

The current group is led by Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, Randall Cobb, and Denzel Mims. That will make for a lot of competition for playing time without any new names being thrown into the mix.