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Robert Saleh on facing Jets Week 1: I don’t think anything of it

  
Published May 21, 2026 12:05 PM

Who doesn’t like a #RevengeGame to start the season?

One such matchup will occur between the Jets and Titans, with Tennessee now employing Robert Saleh as head coach.

Saleh spent 2021-2024 as New York’s head coach before he was fired after Week 5 with a 2-3 start. Now, after a season back with the 49ers as the club’s defensive coordinator, Saleh has another chance to be a head coach with the Titans.

While it will surely be a storyline at the beginning of September, Saleh told reporters on Thursday that he’s not making very much of opening the year against his former club.

“I’ve said it before, I’m appreciative of the Jets and everything that I had,” Saleh said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “It’s been over a year and a half now. In the NFL, it’s kind of like 10 years.

“It’s to be expected with the NFL, but I don’t think anything of it.”

That’s at least Saleh’s public stance. We’ll see if something comes up once the players are between the white lines in September.