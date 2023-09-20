Robert Saleh on John Franklin-Myers roughing penalty: Everything about it was legal

Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers picked up a costly roughing the passer penalty on Sunday that set up a Cowboys touchdown, and Jets coach Robert Saleh has no idea why Franklin-Myers was flagged.

Saleh said he’s eager to hear from the league office for an explanation.

“I’m waiting. I’m supposed to have a call with them at 2,” Saleh said.

Whatever the league office tells him, Saleh said he doesn’t know what else he could tell Franklin-Myers, who hit Dak Prescott in the upper leg after Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele pulled him down.

“There’s nothing I can coach to make that differently because he got pulled down, his face still hit the hip above the knee, which is still legal. So everything about it was legal,” Saleh said.

On a frustrating day for the Jets, that call was particularly frustrating, and one Saleh wants to make sure doesn’t happen to his team again.