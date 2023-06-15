 Skip navigation
Robert Tonyan on Justin Jones comments: It’s funny, I like that fire in him

  
Published June 15, 2023 03:02 AM
June 12, 2023 01:23 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the greatest Packers players of the 21st century, not including QBs, featuring Donald Driver, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Clay Matthews, Charles Woodson and more.

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones provided some fodder for bulletin boards when he took some shots at Packers fans this week.

Jones called those fans “obnoxious ” and “really shitty” in a media session that went viral around both NFC North teams. It also led to some questions for his new teammate Robert Tonyan, who played tight end for the Packers before heading home to play for the Bears.

The Illinois native said he feels “blessed” to be with his childhood team and laughed about being on the “right side” of the rivalry between the teams. He also chimed in on Jones’ comments by saying that “you can say just about anything about any fan base” and that there’s always going to be a little more “banter” when there’s a long history between two teams.

“It’s funny. . . . JJ is a little opinionated on that and I like that. I like that fire in him,” Tonyan said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

The Bears face the Packers in the season opener at Soldier Field in Chicago. The comments will certainly come up again ahead of that game, but they’ll be even more of a storyline should the Week 18 meeting at Lambeau Field hold major implications for both or either team.