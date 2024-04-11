Rock Ya-Sin signs one-year deal with 49ers

Rock Ya-Sin has found a new team.

Ya-Sin has signed with San Francisco on a one-year deal, the 49ers announced on Thursday.

Ya-Sin, 27, spent last season with the Ravens. He appeared in 14 games with one start, recording 13 total tackles with two passes defensed. He was on the field for 29 percent of defensive snaps in games played and 39 percent of special teams snaps.

A second-round pick in 2019, Ya-Sin spent his first three seasons with the Colts before being traded to the Raiders in March of 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason.

In 66 games with 39 starts, Ya-Sin has recorded 29 passes defensed with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.