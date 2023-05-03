 Skip navigation
Rock Ya-Sin to sign one-year deal with Ravens

  
The Ravens are adding a cornerback.

Baltimore is signing veteran Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to multiple reports.

Ya-Sin spent last season with the Raiders after playing his first three years for the Colts. He recorded 45 total tackles with seven passes defensed in 11 games with nine starts.

Indianapolis selected Ya-Sin in the second round of the 2019 draft, trading him to Las Vegas for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue last year.

In all, Ya-Sin has appeared 52 games with 38 starts, recording a pair of interceptions with 27 passes defensed.