Roger Goodell: A Super Bowl in Nashville would be very successful

The NFL is in Nashville for league meetings this week and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested they could return for an even bigger event in the near future.

A new stadium for the Titans is expected to be completed in February 2027 and Goodell was asked if the league is considering that as a possible site for a Super Bowl. Goodell noted how successful the draft was in Nashville in 2019 and said he thinks having the NFL’s biggest game of the year there would work as well.

“I think the stadium is going to be amazing,” Goodell said, via the Titans website. “We know the passion of the fans here — we experienced the draft here. I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful. But we’ll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium.”

The next three Super Bowls are set for New Orleans, Santa Clara and Los Angeles, so the league is booked up until the expected opening of the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville.