Roger Goodell addresses aftermath of shooting in a memo to NFL employees

The gunman who killed four people in a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday was targeting the NFL offices but took the wrong elevator bank in the tower. An NFL employee was seriously injured in the shooting.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed employees in the league office in a Tuesday evening memo.

“I want to take a moment to reach out to you all following yesterday’s tragic events,” Goodell wrote to colleagues. “Our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the first responders and medical staff who acted so quickly and continue to provide care.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain especially with our colleague who was impacted. He is currently surrounded by his family and members of the NFL community, and we are all continuing to hope for and support his full recovery.

“For those of you based in our New York office, please plan to work remotely at least through the end of next week (August 8). The office will remain closed during this time, and we ask that you do not attempt to enter the building until we confirm that it is ready for us to return.

“We are strongest when we come together and support one another. To provide a space for our community, we will be holding a virtual town hall tomorrow where we can connect, share, and support each other. More details to follow.

“This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another. If you need additional support, do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or HR. We are here for you.

“Thank you to all of you for the compassion, care, and support you are showing to one another right now. It means so much to see how our team is pulling together.

“In the midst of this difficult time, we hold on to hope and optimism for healing and brighter days ahead.”

Shane Devin Tamura, who died by suicide, had a note in his back pocket alleging that he suffered from CTE. He had a grievance against the NFL, though he never played football beyond high school.