Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Rome Odunze did not practice Thursday with foot injury

  
Published December 4, 2025 03:23 PM

Bears receiver Rome Odunze has not made it on the field for practice so far this week.

Chicago listed Odunze as a non-participant again on Thursday with a foot injury after he had the same designation on Wednesday. The Bears did not practice on Wednesday, with the injury report being an estimation.

Odunze was on the field for 80.5 percent of Chicago’s offensive snaps in the club’s Black Friday victory over Philadelphia last week, which is in line with his usual playing time. Odunze caught two passes for 8 yards in the contest.

In 12 games this season, Odunze has 44 receptions for 661 yards with six touchdowns.

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip) also did not practice on Thursday. Guard Joe Thuney received a rest day.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) remained limited on the report. Running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) was upgraded from DNP to limited.

Defensive lineman Andrew Billings (concussion), defensive back Jaylon Johnson (groin), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (concussion), and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) were all full participants.