Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift out of practice Wednesday

  
Published October 29, 2025 03:48 PM

The Bears were missing three of their top skill position players at practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (heel), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), and wide receiver DJ Moore (hip, groin) were all listed as non-participants on the team’s first injury report of the week. Rookie wideout Luther Burden (concussion) and veteran receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) were also out as the Bears got to work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Running back Roschon Johnson (back) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) were the team’s other non-participants on Wednesday.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) were listed as limited participants while linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) was a full participant.