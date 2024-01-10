Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson estimated as limited participants Wednesday

AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) was the only Packer who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but 18 other players were on the injury report.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), receiver Romeo Doubs (chest), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited.

Watson and Doubs are making progress. Watson missed the past five games with his injury, and Doubs was transported to the hospital Sunday after coughing up blood.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), offensive lineman Josh Myers (neck), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), offensive guard Sean Rhyan (elbow), offensive lineman Zach Tom (finger), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) were full participants.