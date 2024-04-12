Ron Goldman’s family says “the hope for true accountability has ended”

The Goldman family has relentlessly pursued justice in the years since Ron Goldman was in the worst possible place at the worst possible time.

Ron Goldman’s family has issued a statement following the news of the death of O.J. Simpson, who killed Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

“The news of Ron’s killer passing away is a mixed bag of complicated emotions and reminds us that the journey through grief is not linear,” Kim and Fred Goldman said. “For three decades we tirelessly pursued justice for Ron and Nicole, and despite a civil judgment and his confession in If I Did It, the hope for true accountability has ended. We will continue to advocate for the rights of all victims and survivors, ensuring our voices are heard both within and beyond the courtroom. And despite his death, the mission continues; there’s always more to be done. Thank you for keeping our family, and most importantly Ron, in your hearts for the last 30 years.”

Yes, Simpson was acquitted by a jury in a criminal case. He was not legally guilty. He was still factually guilty.

He did it. The evidence is overwhelming. There was no one else who had a motive to kill them.

Simpson’s death doesn’t erase his guilt. A civil jury found him responsible for the murders. And many (including the Goldmans) regard his If I Did It as a confession.

It was the civil verdict that apparently prompted Simpson to sell memorabilia on the side, so that the Goldmans couldn’t get the money. And it was a bungled effort to retrieve memorabilia that Simpson believed was stolen from his that resulted in nearly nine years behind bars.

Simpson was a great football player. That’s undeniable. He also was a murderer. That’s undeniable, too.

Both can be true. Both are true. His passing doesn’t change that.