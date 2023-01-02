 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera: I made a gaffe, not realizing we could get knocked out of the playoffs

  
Published January 2, 2023 11:17 AM
nbc_pft_lionsbears_230102
January 2, 2023 08:40 AM
After a 1-6 start to the season, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons believe the Detroit Lions deserve credit for their turnaround performance regardless of how the season ends in Week 18.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera acknowledged today that he wasn’t aware until after Sunday’s game, when a reporter asked him about it, that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Commanders are now mathematically eliminated, following their loss Sunday and wins by the Lions and Packers, and today Rivera said the reason he didn’t know that was possible is that he was solely focused on winning. Rivera added that he thought the Commanders would win and that their game against the cowboys would get flexed into Sunday Night Football.

“I know I made a little bit of a gaffe yesterday, not realizing that we could get knocked out of the playoffs, but to be honest with you, I never thought that we would lose. I was anticipating winning. I was anticipating our game getting flexed to Sunday at 8:30,” Rivera said.

It didn’t work out the way Rivera anticipated. The Commanders have one game left to play, but their postseason hopes have come to an end.