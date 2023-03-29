 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera: New owner will have to believe in what I’m talking about

  
Published March 29, 2023 02:20 PM
The Commanders appear to be destined for new ownership in the near future and head coach Ron Rivera said at the league meetings this week that a sale could have an impact on whether the team exercises their fifth-year option on defensive end Chase Young’s contract.

Young’s future won’t be the only one impacted by a change of ownership. Rivera is heading into his fourth year with the Commanders and he signed a five-year deal with the team when he was originally hired, so a new owner will also be making a call about how much longer Rivera will be calling the shots on the sideline.

Rivera said this week that he’s already preparing himself for conversations with a new boss.

“There will be a discussion about what happened over the last three years,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll be honest. I’ll be upfront. Tell the truth. I’ll talk about the vision . . . and what I think will happen. . . . The owner has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about. Hopefully, I can do that. And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”

Rivera said that he isn’t worried about what will come next in Washington and noted that uncertainty is “what our organization has dealt with in the last three and a half years.” The sale will end some of that drama, but there will be a lot of attention paid to what other shoes will drop once the team finally changes hands.