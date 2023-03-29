Ron Rivera: New owner will have to believe in what I’m talking about
The Commanders appear to be destined for new ownership in the near future and head coach Ron Rivera said at the league meetings this week that a sale could have an impact on whether the team exercises their fifth-year option on defensive end Chase Young’s contract.
Young’s future won’t be the only one impacted by a change of ownership. Rivera is heading into his fourth year with the Commanders and he signed a five-year deal with the team when he was originally hired, so a new owner will also be making a call about how much longer Rivera will be calling the shots on the sideline.
Rivera said this week that he’s already preparing himself for conversations with a new boss.
“There will be a discussion about what happened over the last three years,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll be honest. I’ll be upfront. Tell the truth. I’ll talk about the vision . . . and what I think will happen. . . . The owner has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about. Hopefully, I can do that. And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”
Rivera said that he isn’t worried about what will come next in Washington and noted that uncertainty is “what our organization has dealt with in the last three and a half years.” The sale will end some of that drama, but there will be a lot of attention paid to what other shoes will drop once the team finally changes hands.