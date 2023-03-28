Ron Rivera on Lamar Jackson: I just didn’t think that was the direction for us as a team

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera on Lamar Jackson: I just didn’t think that was the direction for us as a team

  
Published March 28, 2023 12:45 PM
nbc_pft_lamarcommanders_230328
March 28, 2023 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Commanders’ decision to not pursue Lamar Jackson and assess if there’s a deeper reason behind it.

Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into specifics when asked why Washington wasn’t pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Head coach Ron Rivera shared a similar sentiment during his media availability on Tuesday, though he went a little farther than Mayhew.

“We honestly never did [consider it],” Rivera said, via the Washington Post. “It was just something that we just didn’t feel suited what we wanted to do . I know he’s a tremendous talent. I know he’s a player that can impact your team.

“I just didn’t think — and we sat down and talked about it — that was the direction for us as a football team.”

Even if the Commanders had pursued Jackson, there’s no guarantee they would land him because the Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet. There’s a belief that Baltimore will match a deal that isn’t fully guaranteed.

So, Washington will proceed into its fourth offseason program under Rivera with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett at QB.