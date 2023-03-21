 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ronald Jones agrees to sign with Cowboys

  
Published March 21, 2023 10:32 AM
nbc_pft_odellbeckham_230320
March 20, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the report that the Cowboys likely are out of the Odell Beckham Jr. market, after trading for Brandin Cooks, and map out other potential options.

The Cowboys are adding a running back.

Ronald Jones has agreed to sign with Dallas on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Jones spent the 2022 season with the Chiefs, though he appeared in just six games and played 38 offensive snaps. He finished the season with 70 yards on 17 carries along with one catch for 22 yards.

A second-round pick in 2018, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers. His most productive year was 2020, when he rushed for 978 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 165 yards with a TD.

Jones also finished 2019 with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 724 yards with six TDs and catching 31 passes for 309 yards.

While the Cowboys franchise tagged running back Tony Pollard, they also released running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month.