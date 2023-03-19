Ronald Jones, Chuma Edoga, Travin Howard to visit Cowboys on Monday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ronald Jones, Chuma Edoga, Travin Howard to visit Cowboys on Monday

  
Published March 19, 2023 07:14 PM
nbc_pft_gilmoredallas_20230315
March 15, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys’ move to land CB Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a fifth-round pick in the draft and discuss how he’ll add value in Dallas.

The Cowboys will have three free agents visiting their practice facility Monday.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that running back Ronald Jones, linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will undergo physicals and meet with key personnel at The Star.

The Cowboys have not signed any free agents from other teams yet. They did add receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in trades.

Dallas has holes to fill, having released running back Ezekiel Elliott last week, and seeing linebacker Luke Gifford and left guard Connor McGovern leave in free agency.

Jones, 25, entered the NFL as a second-round pick with the Bucs in 2018. He spent four seasons in Tampa before joining the Chiefs in 2022 but saw action on only 38 snaps in six games.

Jones’ lack of special teams’ experience was the reason he was inactive most of the season, including in two of the team’s three postseason games.

Howard, who had a core muscle injury sideline him much of last season, played for Cowboys’ special teams coach John Fassel with the Rams.

Edoga, a third-round pick of the Jets in 2019, has appeared in 26 games with 13 starts.