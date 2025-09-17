 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:16 PM

The Ravens defense shut down the Browns in last Sunday’s 41-17 win and linebacker Roquan Smith was a big part of the effort.

Smith recorded 15 tackles in the win and he also returned a fumble 63 yards or his second career touchdown. Three of Smith’s tackles resulted in lost yardage for the Browns and he was also credited with a pair of quarterback hits.

That effort was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday. They named Smith the AFC defensive player of the week.

It is the first time Smith has received that award. He was the AFC defensive player of the month in 2022 and he has been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons.