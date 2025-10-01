 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith, Ronnie Stanley join Lamar Jackson as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published October 1, 2025 05:40 PM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had plenty of company on the sideline at Ravens practice on Wednesday.

Jackson sat out of practice with a hamstring injury and four other Ravens who also left last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs also remained out. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow) all missed the first practice of Week 5. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) rounded out the group of non-participants.

Two players who missed the Chiefs game were able to practice. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) were limited participants.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), tackle Emery Jones (shoulder), center Tyler Linderbaum (calf), and defensive end Brent Urban (finger) were also listed as limited.

The long list of names will be updated after Thursday’s practice and the Ravens will issue injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Texans on Friday.