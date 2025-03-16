 Skip navigation
Roughly 34 NFLPA employees took buyout offer

  
Published March 16, 2025 09:09 AM

Earlier this year, the NFL Players Association offered buyouts to approximately half of its 150 employees. Approximately half of the eligible employees opted to make a voluntary exit.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal recently reported that “roughly 34” employees have accepted the buyout.

They left on February 28, reducing the overall workforce by 23 percent. And involuntary cuts remain possible, per Fischer.

Fischer adds that some NFLPA employees “were perturbed” by the perception that executive director Lloyd Howell has given “evolving explanations” for the need to shrink the workforce. When the package was first unveiled, Howell justified it as a financial necessity. During Super Bowl Week, he said the financial position is “adequate,” explaining that players wanted “more sophisticated” support and communication from the union.

There’s another possibility. This could be nothing more than another D.C. DOGE-ing of a payroll. Cutting for the sake of saving without regard to whether the savings will carry with them a much greater cost.

Regardless, a chainsaw has been taken to the NFLPA workforce — and more cutting could be coming.