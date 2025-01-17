NFLPA offers buyouts to roughly half of its employees

The NFL Players Association is looking to shrink its workforce.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the union has offered buyouts to roughly half of its 150 employees.

The package reportedly includes one year of severance pay, with more for employees with more than 30 years of experience.

As with most voluntary buyout programs, layoffs could come next.

Per Fischer, NFLPA leadership blames the constriction in part on an arbitration ruling that resulted in the union owing $7.8 million to Panini last year, for breach of contract.

“The NFLPA is continuing its efforts to ensure that the union is operating efficiently and with greater financial discipline to ensure it is best positioned to advocate for its members,” the union told Fischer in a statement, while declining to address specifics.

In 2023, Lloyd Howell replaced DeMaurice Smith as executive director of the NFLPA. The union has generally become quieter and, frankly, far more secretive following the transition.