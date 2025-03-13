 Skip navigation
RT Jack Conklin staying in Cleveland on a revised deal

  
Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a revised contract that keeps him in Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Conklin had a year removed and now becomes a free agent in 2026 instead of 2027, and the new deal pays him $10 million with an opportunity to earn another $2 million in incentives. He was scheduled to make $14 million in 2025.

Conklin, 30, has spent the past five seasons in Cleveland after four in Tennessee.

He has played 49 games for the Browns, missing 10 games in 2021 with knee and elbow injuries and 16 games in 2023 with a torn ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus. Conklin played 12 games in his return in 2024.

He is a two-time All-Pro.