Rueben Bain visiting with Bengals on Friday

Rueben Bain’s busy pre-draft season is continuing on Friday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bain is visiting with the Bengals on Friday.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Bain had a visit with the Chiefs on Thursday after previously meeting with multiple teams, including the Titans and Dolphins.

Bain had a strong junior season in 2025, helping Miami reach the CFP National Championship game. He registered 9.5 sacks with 15.5 tackles for loss plus an interception last season. In his three years with the Hurricanes, he tallied 20.5 sacks with 33.5 tackles for loss.