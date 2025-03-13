 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson departs Browns facility without a deal

  
Published March 13, 2025 03:09 PM

Russell Wilson is off to the East Coast.

Wilson’s free-agent meeting with the Browns on Thursday ended without a deal.

Video from Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News showed Wilson departing the club’s facility in Berea, Ohio in a whie SUV.

As noted by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Wilson is slated to meet with the Giants on Friday.

Wilson could also be an option for the Steelers should Aaron Rodgers decide to sign elsewhere.

Wilson, 36, started 11 games for Pittsburgh last year. He finished the regular season having completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Wilson’s tenure with Pittsburgh started well, the Steelers lost their last five games — for in the regular season, one postseason — to end the year.